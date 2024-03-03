Gazing into the eye of the tiger

Of course, the novel took a different shape than that initial idea. A question that kept nagging me was: what would motivate someone to want this object so badly that they’d be willing to risk their reputation, their life, their freedom for it? And so, I kept coming back to the artist who made it. And as I was exploring that character, I traced his journey back to India, to the time when he was first assigned the task of constructing Tipu’s Tiger. And I discovered what it meant to him, to be apprenticed to a French clockmaker, who believed in his gifts, and to find a sense of purpose through art. That was my primary, animating interest in the book.