Hellfire in heaven

Then we have Sepoy Malik who we first met in Lahore, still haunted by his Tara, who is forever counselling him to help the women of Kashmir since, as she points out, it is women who inevitably bear the brunt of all suffering in wars. There is Durga Mehra, widow of the district commissioner of Muzaffarabad, who rises above her affliction and sets up a centre to help train other widows, rape victims and rescued women refugees in domestic crafts. We watch Sheikh Abdullah, the Lion of Kashmir, as he grows in stature and becomes the first head of administration in Kashmir after the war. We watch a tired and somewhat defeated Sardar Patel defend his strategising. We watch the Mountbattens prepare to leave the land they had grown to love, and in Edwina’s case, prepare to leave the man she had grown to care for. We watch Pandit Nehru try his level best to contain the inferno consuming the beautiful vale, the land of his forebears. The author skillfully plots the war manoeuvres, taking us along with the characters as they fight pitched battles in Srinagar, in Baramulla, on the mountaintops. The sentiment is kept tightly reined in, as events overtake each other in rapid succession, writing a new history for this land of emerald forests and crystal peaks.