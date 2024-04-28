History, with a side of murder

In the first two chapters, we’re also introduced to the guillotine. While the book title makes the guillotine out to be the murder weapon, that isn’t the case. Instead, it is a device imported to Japan from France as part of the modernisation drive. This guillotine provides the readers with one of the novel’s main themes. The device brought to Japan under the guise of being a more humane form of execution, is anything but that. It offers neither peace nor order and ends up being just another method of violent execution. This is a common metaphor spotted throughout the novel. The 384-pager also provides commentary on the reality of social hierarchies, power struggles, and corruption.