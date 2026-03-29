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Hot Butter Cuttlefish: Satisfying tale of love and other pirouettes

As I read Hot Butter Cuttlefish, I did wonder if Ferrey would close it with a strong finish.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 22:08 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 22:08 IST
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