Forged in fire

Picking up from House of Sky and Breath’s cliffhanger ending, Bryce Quinlan, transported through the Horn tattooed on her back, finds herself in the original Fae realm, the kingdom of Prythian from the world of A Court of Thorns and Roses rather than her intended destination Hel. There she encounters the original Fae, who are familiar yet distinctly more potent than those under the Asteri’s control in her home world. With their unwitting help, she uncovers ancient truths pivotal to vanquishing the Asteri and restoring Midgard to what it was before their arrival. Armed with newfound knowledge and weaponry, Bryce returns to Midgard to rescue Hunt and their friends from the clutches of the Asteri dungeons, unite her people and convince them to rally with her (thus fulfilling an ancient prophecy) and rid her home of the Asteri once and for all.