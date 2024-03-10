A Sanskrit touch to sweet nothings

In a longish introduction and a ‘tour’ of the translator’s workshop, the translators make it clear that they have taken the liberty to “refit Sanskrit verses for modern English.” They also explain that often the poetic metre does not have any translation as such, and even if it does, it is doubtful if the speakers of English will perceive its rhythms at all, and hence, they have chosen to focus on meaning. Mostly, this decision works well for the book; it is only the rare poem that does not sit comfortably on the English tongue. Sometimes, it works particularly well. Like this gem from ‘Seven Hundred Aryas’ by Govardhana written in 1100 CE: “She would startle/at the very mention of a snake./Now the same Parvati/pats the snake on Shiva’s arm/into her cushion as she sleeps./What will we not do for love?”