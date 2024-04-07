Human foibles, gently exposed

There is another young girl who loves to hide away, deliberately putting her family in a state of panic; when she actually gets lost one evening, she realises her games are not so funny after all. There is a young bride and the old family servant of the house “moving around deliberately like pieces on a chessboard trying to dislodge each other.” There is the child thief, a nimble, pretty, intelligent girl who figures out how to thrive all on her own, eliciting the unwilling admiration of the reader. There is the Sen couple who after years of marriage have nothing much to say to each other until one special day dawns. There is a murder not quite foul, the ghost of a little girl, a piece of exquisitely embroidered kantha-work cloth which hides in plain sight the anguish of the creator.