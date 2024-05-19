I am a family man without getting married: Ruskin Bond

Q. How do you want to be remembered?

A. Ninety-nine per cent of writers are forgotten in the long run. We are writing for posterity but nobody remembers us... I don't know. I am happy if my family remembers me and a few readers get some pleasure out of my writing but it is very easy for a writer to disappear, to go out of print. They say 'Old soldiers never die, they simply fade away'. Old writers never die, they simply go out of print.