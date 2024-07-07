'I wanted to spark children's interest in the Bhopal disaster'

I spent about a year researching the story — the Bhopal disaster, Indian life and culture across both timelines, the lives of Indian soldiers during World War One and many smaller elements, such as the wonderful world of clouds. Most of my research was done by reading books, Indian newspaper accounts of the disaster given by its survivors, and letters home from Indian soldiers recorded in the National Archives. I also visited the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, England, where injured Indian soldiers were cared for during World War One.

I didn’t visit Bhopal, believing that the vision I had of the story, and thus my ability to write the book, would not survive contact with the reality of the modern city. Uncovering what happened that night in 1984, talking to engineers, residents, and executives, was done decades before me by two world-class authors and journalists, Dominique Lapierre and Javier Moro, who lived in Bhopal whilst producing their outstanding account Five Past Midnight in Bhopal. The authors were involved in supporting the Sambhavna health clinic in Bhopal, which continues to treat those affected by the disaster, and their book was one of the cornerstones of my research.