In conversation with S L Bhyrappa

The event will begin with an address by Subbaraj Urs, president, Academy of Music. Author Sahana Vijayakumar will then talk about the significance of Bhyrappa’s magnum opus Parva. Published in 1979, it narrates the story of the Mahabharata through a series of soliloquies featuring principal characters like Kunthi, Draupadi, Bheema and Karna. It is his most debated and popular novel.