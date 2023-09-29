In conversation with S L Bhyrappa

An event celebrating the genius of noted Kannada writer and novelist S L Bhyrappa will be held in Bengaluru on Sunday. It is called ‘A conversation with Dr S L Bhyrappa’.
The event will begin with an address by Subbaraj Urs, president, Academy of Music. Author Sahana Vijayakumar will then talk about the significance of Bhyrappa’s magnum opus Parva. Published in 1979, it narrates the story of the Mahabharata through a series of soliloquies featuring principal characters like Kunthi, Draupadi, Bheema and Karna. It is his most debated and popular novel.
Next, theatre artiste and director Prakash Belawadi will reflect on the process of adapting this novel into a six-hour play of the same name. A moderated discussion with Bhyrappa will follow.
On October 1, 10 am, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval. Entry free