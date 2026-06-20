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Inside the Liver Doctor's world

The famed Kochi-based hepatologist takes readers through a journey where science confronts human predicament and ethical dilemmas, writes M K Chandra Bose
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 20:24 IST
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THE LIVER DOCTOR Dr Cyriac Abby Philips

THE LIVER DOCTOR Dr Cyriac Abby Philips

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Published 20 June 2026, 20:24 IST
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