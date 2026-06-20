Inside the Liver Doctor's world

<p>For a layman, the liver is an enigma, the only human organ that regenerates. Doctors treating liver diseases like cirrhosis face multiple challenges, such as difficult diagnoses and long-term care. The costly treatment, transplantation in particular, is a big drain on the resources of patients’ families. The issue has become complicated with many hospitals putting a premium on profit. The Liver Doctor, Stories of Love, Loss and Regeneration, authored by Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, puts in perspective the complex world of liver health.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The famed Kochi-based hepatologist takes readers through a journey where science confronts human predicament and ethical dilemmas. It is an honest look at healthcare with a human touch. Drawing on his vast experience, Dr Philips, better known online as Liver Doc, reels out poignant stories from hospital corridors, establishing an emotional connection with readers. The ordeal that patients and their families undergo, survival and loss, uncertainties, compassion and indelible memories overwhelm a sensitive reader. While the stories are about rare liver diseases, herbal liver injuries, drug-induced injuries and the effects of alcohol, they also throw light on the deep scars left on the hearts of doctors. The medical narrative turns out to be highly engaging while laying bare complex scientific facts in simple terms.</p>.<p class="bodytext">While treating end-stage liver disease, the counselling of the patient’s kin is a delicate task. “In those final moments, what matters most is not medicine or machines, but memories, connection and the special moments spent together.’’ Dr Philips recalls the strange request from a young dying patient’s wife — whether he could retrieve her husband’s sperm for her to have his child. “I lost weeks of sleep and appetite, trying to help them be together, fighting against all odds,’’ he recounts. He also remembers a surprising response from a 19-year-old girl who wanted to study clinical psychology. “I want to listen to people and speak to them, to heal them. Like you did with me.’’ “Patients come and go, but memories remain, and I will keep them as sweet scars in a corner of my heart,’’ he says. He also explores ancient myths and legends associated with health care.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As an ardent advocate of science-led medicine, Dr Philips has taken an uncompromising stand against alternative medicine, landing him in legal trouble. He has proved through scientific tests that Herbal and Dietary Supplements (HDS) are liver-toxic. Once, after the death of a patient (Meera) due to liver injury caused by a weight loss drug, he published the report in a respected scientific journal. But the manufacturer, a multinational firm, forced the publication to pull down the article from all online sources. However, he could protect his scientific integrity as Meera’s story gained global publicity through the intervention of Dr Elisabeth Bik, a renowned Dutch microbiologist and data sleuth who exposes cases of scientific fraud. </p>.<p class="bodytext">For Dr Philips, clinical medicine is nothing without humanism. He considers the disease that strikes without warning the ultimate equaliser. “In medicine, offering comfort to the dying and hope to the hopeless demands not just skill, but deep humanism,” he asserts. He contends that medical science is not only about diagnosis and treatment, but it is also about care. It is not just medical books that teach us clinical medicine; it is the patient. The more you care for them, the more you will learn to beat the odds, he adds. Gradually, Dr Philips began to consider himself a teacher after extensive personal engagements with patients. He wonders whether doctors must shift from saving lives to helping patients understand death with dignity.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Liver Doctor also discusses the limits of medical intervention while debunking misconceptions about health and wellness. It is storytelling at its best, weaving together human suffering, the trials and tribulations of patients and their families, compassion and scientific data. The author displays a remarkable passion for storytelling with empathy. This book is not meant only for medical professionals. While providing valuable medical information, the immensely readable volume may unsettle some readers.</p>