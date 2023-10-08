It is okay to play ‘bad tennis’!

In ‘I Have Autism and I Like to Play Good Bad Tennis,’ Debashis Paul takes readers on a poignant journey through his life as a father, reflecting on his relationship with his son Noel, who was diagnosed with autism in his early years. The book not only serves as a moving account of a father’s relationship with his son but also offers profound lessons that transcend the boundaries of parenting and valuable insights that can resonate with individuals from all walks of life.
While on the surface, the book may appear to be a father’s personal journal, it swiftly evolves into a multi-dimensional narrative. This is a celebration of existence, an appeal for inclusiveness, an endeavour to reshape perceptions about autism, and notably, a valuable handbook for parents navigating the challenges and joys of raising both neurodiverse and neurotypical children.
Paul’s journey with his neurodivergent son, Noel, showcases the importance of empathy, adaptability, and patience — qualities that are equally relevant in the workplace. The author’s attunement to Noel’s unique needs underscores the significance of recognising and accommodating individual differences. This lesson translates seamlessly into professional environments, where fostering an inclusive and supportive culture enhances collaboration and productivity.
In detailing Noel’s experiences and his own responses as a parent, Paul underscores the power of effective communication. This facet of the book has implications not only for familial relationships but also for interactions within teams and organisations.
The book highlights the transformational potential of mentoring. Paul’s compassionate and dedicated mentoring of his son mirrors the guidance and mentorship that can be pivotal for career growth. Just as Noel thrives with thoughtful guidance, employees can excel with the right mentorship, which nurtures their unique strengths and helps them overcome challenges.
Paul’s unwavering commitment to challenging stereotypes and advocating for inclusivity has relevance beyond the home. Embracing neurodiversity and fostering an environment where every individual’s talents are recognised and celebrated can lead to innovative thinking and enhanced problem-solving within organisations.
Paul’s narrative is underscored by his profound sensitivity to his son’s unique needs — a characteristic that serves as an instructive model for all parents. Drawing from years of observing Noel’s experiences, Paul imparts a trove of insights, supported by touching anecdotes from his son’s life. The book is filled with instances that illustrate the author’s journey of understanding the disparity between his own anticipations and his son’s requirements, particularly in the context of sports. While the father approached games with a competitive mindset, placing importance on victory, his son’s primary objective is to relish the experience. Noel’s indifference towards impressing others or emerging victorious allows him to embrace the idea of playing “bad tennis” without any concern.
Each chapter serves as a testament to his conviction that Noel’s story possesses the potential to revolutionise society’s perspective on neurodivergent individuals. Through this book, Paul pursues multiple aims, including offering parenting guidance and demonstrating that, with thoughtful and compassionate guidance, a child on the autism spectrum can thrive beautifully.
The book’s authenticity lies in the author’s deliberate choice not to sugarcoat situations in order to inspire readers. He candidly acknowledges that embracing acceptance can be a challenging journey. Parents, he underscores, require both unwavering determination and emotional resilience, coupled with a deep well of empathy. The narrative emphasises the necessity of maintaining patience, even when circumstances deviate from expectations. Instances where disruptions in Noel’s routine led to loss of control are shared, shedding light on moments that were embarrassing or distressing for the parents.
This book is a treasure trove of wisdom that extends its influence far beyond the realm of parenting.