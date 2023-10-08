It is okay to play ‘bad tennis’!

Paul’s narrative is underscored by his profound sensitivity to his son’s unique needs — a characteristic that serves as an instructive model for all parents. Drawing from years of observing Noel’s experiences, Paul imparts a trove of insights, supported by touching anecdotes from his son’s life. The book is filled with instances that illustrate the author’s journey of understanding the disparity between his own anticipations and his son’s requirements, particularly in the context of sports. While the father approached games with a competitive mindset, placing importance on victory, his son’s primary objective is to relish the experience. Noel’s indifference towards impressing others or emerging victorious allows him to embrace the idea of playing “bad tennis” without any concern.