Journey towards the 'absolute state'

As the first chapter, ‘Prabhudeva’s Prose’ in Shoonyasampadane records, “Shivaganaprasadi Mahadevaiah, keeping in view the well-being of the mortals of this world, put together the scattered but self-complete sayings of Sivasharanas…made Sivadvaita known and submitted it to the sharanas…” Many scholars read this stated purpose and the project of Shoonyasampadnas as an indication of Veerashaivism, an open spiritual category during the 12th century, becoming an institutionalised religion by medieval times. Perhaps what was needed in this new translation was an ambitious Introduction that could have recreated the historical eco-system of the 12th-century sharana tradition so that the reader could make sense of medieval cultural politics.