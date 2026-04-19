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Journeys within, gaze fearless

That women, who dare to think differently, always come under extreme pressure is the focus of two books — The Witch, written by Marie Ndiaye
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 22:03 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 22:03 IST
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