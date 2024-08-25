Just like catnip for book lovers!

The Japanese bestseller explores a wide range of relationships and emotions. While Momoko’s relationship with Takako is of a maternal nature, Saturo and Takako share a childish and playful bond. My favourite is Takako and Tomo’s friendship, which will make you want to ring your best friend and talk for hours. Apart from these long-term relationships, the book also reminds you to cherish the fleeting faces you see on a day-to-day basis — be it the old man who walks into the bookstore, seeking company instead of books, or the loud and nosy owner of your favourite coffee shop.