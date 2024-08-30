Just out: Marie Curie biography by Bengaluru-origin aerospace engineer

Aerospace engineer Karkenahalli Srinivas, also known as Sydney Srinivas, has written a book on Nobel Laureate Marie Curie. It is published by city-based Prism Books, and is available in English and Kannada.
The book was published in July and will be launched in Warsaw, Marie Curie’s birthplace, next month. It will be followed by another launch at the museum of Institut Curie, Paris, which the renowned physicist established.
Ask Srinivas about what inspired him to write about Marie Curie and he says: “Marie Curie comes from a family with five Nobel Laureates who shared four Nobel prizes. History has not seen another family like hers. Also, she is a strong example of how determination, dedication, and devotion help one achieve life’s biggest goals.” Marie is renowned for her groundbreaking research on radioactivity and radium. The book narrates her life history and explains in detail the value of her scientific contribution.
The 77-year-old author adds that many facts about Marie were not known until 1990. “Some of the documents related to her were made public then. These revealed that the scientist experienced all the agony and ecstasy of any ordinary woman. In the book, I have devoted a chapter on her relationship with French physicist Paul Langevin, after her husband’s death,” he adds.
Earlier, Srinivas has also written English and Kannada books on scientists Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton, and Srinivasa Ramanujan.
‘Marie Curie’ is priced at Rs 599. Available online.
Published 29 August 2024, 23:46 IST