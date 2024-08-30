Just out: Marie Curie biography by Bengaluru-origin aerospace engineer

Ask Srinivas about what inspired him to write about Marie Curie and he says: “Marie Curie comes from a family with five Nobel Laureates who shared four Nobel prizes. History has not seen another family like hers. Also, she is a strong example of how determination, dedication, and devotion help one achieve life’s biggest goals.” Marie is renowned for her groundbreaking research on radioactivity and radium. The book narrates her life history and explains in detail the value of her scientific contribution.