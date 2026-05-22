<p>Mumbai: Senior naturalist and wildlife researcher Kishor Rithe has won the prestigious Sharadchandra Manohar Bhalerao Memorial Award for 2025, conferred by Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad, for his Marathi book <em>Satpudyacha Saatbaara</em>.</p><p>The award was announced by the Pune-based literary institution on Thursday as part of its annual literary honours recognising outstanding works in Marathi literature. The 647-page book, published in 2025 by Padmagandha Prakashan, has been recognised in the “Noteworthy Literary Work” category. The book had earlier also received the Lokmat Sahitya Puraskar.</p><p>Founded in 1906 in the presence of leaders such as Bal Gangadhar Tilak and N. C. Kelkar, the Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad is regarded as one of the oldest and most respected literary institutions in the state and has been working for the promotion of Marathi language, literature and culture for over 120 years.</p>.Maharashtra becomes first state to integrate indigenous Bharat Forecast System into disaster preparedness framework.<p>Rithe, who is currently serving as Director of the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), has spent more than 35 years working in forest and wildlife conservation across the Satpuda mountain range. Drawing on his field experiences, Satpudyacha Saatbaara documents the ecology, biodiversity and socio-environmental realities of the Satpuda region.</p><p>Reacting to the honour, Rithe said the award “belongs to the Satpuda mountain range” and added that he had only attempted to present its various facets through the book.</p><p>Rithe has previously authored Marathi books Raanavanaache Moods and Hirva Sangharsh, besides the English titles Satpuda and Dusk to Dawn: A Story of Village Resettlement in Melghat. He has also served as president of an environment-themed literary conference held in Jalgaon.</p><p>The Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad’s award ceremony for the best literary works of 2025 will be held at Bal Gandharva Rangmandir in Pune on May 26 at 4 pm.</p>