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Kishor Rithe's 'Satpudyacha Saatbaara' wins Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad award

The book had earlier also received the Lokmat Sahitya Puraskar.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 04:05 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 04:05 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBooks

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