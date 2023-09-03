Lessons from a teacher who does not teach

So she would never win a teaching award, Miss Brodie. Yet the girls she moulds with these chaotic methods are highly individualistic, carrying in them some part of her unique worldview. One of them eventually betrays her — an inevitable ending considering all that she’s sowed before. It may seem odd to be recommending a book about a bad teacher in early September when we as a nation commemorate good teachers, but at the heart of Spark’s classic is a startling truth: the teacher who most influences you might not be the best at teaching. They are the ones who prepare you for the world by revealing parts of your character that you didn’t think existed and that will carry you through the perils of adolescence and into adulthood.