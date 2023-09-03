Lessons from a teacher who does not teach

I came to Muriel Spark’s The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie through the 1969 film adaptation — I think I was 16 or 17 years old when I first watched it on Turner Classic Movies (this was way back when you’d get that great satellite TV channel in this part of the world). In the film, Maggie Smith plays the eponymous school teacher with verve and won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance.
Not long after watching the film I got my hands on the book and read it in one great gulp. Wonderful as Smith and the film are, the book is a different animal altogether, with Spark’s effervescent storytelling casting back and forth in time so that often in the same sentence you are in the present with a character and know exactly how she will die a few years later. You’re never sure of steady ground when reading this slim novel — the rug could be pulled from under you at any minute.
The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie is set in Edinburgh in the 1930s. Miss Brodie is a teacher at the Marcia Blaine School for Girls. She isn’t a very good teacher — that’s quite clear from the outset. She is, however, tenacious — thanks to being, as she often emphasises, “in my prime”. The rest of the school administration would be happier without this junior school teacher with her non-existent teaching skills and biases towards certain students (“The Brodie Set”) but Miss Brodie is proud of foiling all attempts to get rid of her.
The Brodie Set as the novel starts are five girls of varying degrees of intellect, skill and physical attractiveness. The core of the group are Jenny and Sandy and as young students, they are besotted with their eccentric teacher. It’s a convoluted story and a messy one — but adolescent emotions are untidy and throw in a teacher like Miss Brodie into the mix and Spark’s ability to mine both delirious comedy and deep emotion from the most cliched schoolgirl obsessions and you have one of the great literary works about the teaching profession.
“Give me a girl at an impressionable age, and she is mine for life,” Miss Brodie proclaims. Here’s someone who proudly flouts the rulebook and thumbs her nose at authority while hero-worshipping Mussolini. When she asks her class who is the greatest Italian painter and a student replies Leonardo da Vinci, Miss Brodie says, “That is incorrect. The answer is Giotto, he is my favourite.”
She has a long division sum always written on the blackboard so that any interfering school authority peeking through the door may be assured some kind of teaching is happening in the classroom (it’s not). There are elisions and subterfuges as Miss Brodie sticks to her dubious principles and carries on (not) teaching. She tries to play one girl off against another and even tries to set up an affair between a student and the art master who was once her lover.
So she would never win a teaching award, Miss Brodie. Yet the girls she moulds with these chaotic methods are highly individualistic, carrying in them some part of her unique worldview. One of them eventually betrays her — an inevitable ending considering all that she’s sowed before. It may seem odd to be recommending a book about a bad teacher in early September when we as a nation commemorate good teachers, but at the heart of Spark’s classic is a startling truth: the teacher who most influences you might not be the best at teaching. They are the ones who prepare you for the world by revealing parts of your character that you didn’t think existed and that will carry you through the perils of adolescence and into adulthood.
