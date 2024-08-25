Listening to the silence

Pressures outside of work are also mounting on Ling — her mother, a monstrous bully, uses her to extract rent from her tenants, who are all new immigrants to Hong Kong. When she visits these minuscule units and negotiates with the tenants, Ling finds herself confronting realities far removed from the safe spaces of the school where she teaches and the high-end shopping malls where she buys her designer clothes. Seeing the wretchedness of the lives that her mother is exploiting, Ling tries to help out in whatever way she can but fails each time. These are failures her mother doesn’t let Ling forget, unleashing torrents of verbal abuse through text messages, phone calls and in person in the apartment where they both live together.