Love, lies & damned lies

Again, the volume goes behind the sensationalist headlines that enabled the creation of this ‘forced conversion’ discourse and examines them carefully. In some of the cases involving individuals who were supposedly converted, the stories that emerge are one of domestic conflict, neglect or unhappiness, which led these individuals to seek solace in prayer in Christian groups, leading to voluntary conversion. If one were to speculate, purely as an intellectual exercise, there are likely to be cases of individuals in difficult situations also seeking solace in the various Hindu sects (often with a charismatic guru/founder at the helm). Since there is no ‘conversion’ happening there, those stories are unlikely to surface. Could these cases be viewed in a similar light, therefore?