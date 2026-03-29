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Luminous Wounds: Exploring Han Kang’s 'Light and Thread' on humanity, and hope

Awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2024, Han Kang delivered an incandescent lecture, Light and Thread, at the prize ceremony.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 22:03 IST
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Han Kang.

Han Kang.

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Published 28 March 2026, 22:03 IST
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