Floundering but flourishing too

While this is a beautiful coming-of-age story too with mentions of Chitrahaar, Parry’s sweets, Binaca toothpaste with its animal collectables and a Boris Becker fixation, the Emergency, its fallout and Indira Gandhi hold a place in the minds of those in rural Kerala too. “If a man has a good job, he is considered accomplished, even if he has no children. But for a woman to be considered accomplished, she just has to produce some children. She can go to Pluto and back, and still, you won’t acknowledge her accomplishment unless she has popped out a few children. Truly, Ammachi, I don’t understand your world or its standards!” At 18, Maria runs away from home. She turns communist like her aunt, even living in a commune with Aravind, Hari and the others. She grows to great intellectual heights, forever a stranger among her people, her thoughts unacceptable to her family.