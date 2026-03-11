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Mood board

As the IPL fever hots up, here are three books, two full of real-world drama and the other, imagined, that capture the game’s many faces
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 19:46 IST
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My Summer Of Cricket

My Summer Of Cricket

Credit: Special arrangement

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan

Credit: Special arrangement

Getting Out

Getting Out

Credit: Special arrangement

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Published 25 April 2026, 19:46 IST
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