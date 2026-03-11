<p><strong>My Summer Of Cricket by Nikhil Kulkarni (Notion Press):</strong></p>.<p>This traces the author’s devotion to the sport over the last three decades. From a village in North Karnataka in India to the bright lights of Sydney, Nikhil has lived and breathed the inevitable highs and lows that come with being a cricket fan. This dedication culminated in the summer of 2024/25, when he undertook a pilgrimage to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, attending every single match of the Border–Gavaskar Trophy.</p>.<p><strong>Rashid Khan by Jafar Haand (Bloomsbury):</strong></p>.<p>From the dusty streets of Nangarhar to the grandest cricket stadiums in the world, Rashid Khan’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. This book captures the grit, determination, and brilliance behind one of the most exciting players in modern cricket.</p>.<p><strong>Getting Out by Jonathan B Campion (Pitch Publishing):</strong></p>.<p>The remarkable story of how Ukraine’s cricketers helped the people around them to escape from Russia’s invasion in 2022, including first-hand accounts of the war. The book holds many light-hearted stories, from the players who had to be freed from a police cell before a game, to the biofuel developer who became Ukraine’s first professional cricketer.</p>.<p><em>(Mood Board is a column that presents thematic lists of books on hot-button topics.)</em></p>