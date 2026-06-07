<p>These thought-provoking books examine the beauty, fragility and the future of our planet while also telling a fascinating story. Essential reading for anyone seeking to understand the environmental challenges of our time. </p>.<p>Ghosts On Peepal Trees by Peepal Baba (Penguin):</p>.<p>This is the memoir of Swami Prem Parivartan, known to millions as Peepal Baba: one of India’s most respected environmentalists. Drawn from his handwritten notes, the stories transport you into his childhood’s lanes of Dehradun and the green cantonment of Pune, where two remarkable women inculcated the curiosity and respect for life that led him to become Peepal Baba.</p>.<p>When The Forest Breathes by Suzanne Simard (Penguin):</p>.<p>Trailblazing ecologist Suzanne Simard has watched as timber companies leave forests at higher risk for wildfires, water crises, and plant and animal extinction. But her research has the potential to chart a new course. The forest, she reveals, is a symphony of finely honed cycles of regeneration that hold the key to protecting our planet. </p>.Beyond the Dilli smog.<p>The Light Eaters by Zoe Schlanger (Fourth Estate):</p>.<p>Plants can not only communicate with each other, but they can also communicate with other species of plants and animals, allowing them to manipulate animals to defend or fertilise them. So look again at the potted plant, or the grass or the tree and wonder: are plants intelligent? Or perhaps ask an even more fundamental question: are they conscious? This book will completely redefine how you think about plants. </p>.<p><em>Mood Board is a column that presents thematic lists of books on hot-button topics.</em></p>