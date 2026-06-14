<p>Queer stories have always existed, even when history tried to erase them. Here are three books that offer a joyful and thought-provoking journey through LGBTQIA+ experiences: </p>.<p><em>Evenings and Weekends</em> by Oisín McKenna (Fourth Estate)</p>.<p>Summer in London stops for no one. It’s June 2019, and everyone has converged on the city’s parks, beer gardens and street corners to revel in the collective joys of being alive. Everyone but Maggie. She’s 30, pregnant and broke. Ed, meanwhile, is trying to run from his past with Maggie’s best friend Phil. Phil hates his office job and is living for the weekend, while falling for his housemate, Keith, who has a boyfriend. As Saturday approaches, all their lives are set to change.</p>.Moodboard.<p><em>Love, Sex, and India</em> by Paromita Vohra (Context)</p>.<p>Born in 2015 out of a dream of creating a homegrown, sex-positive conversation, Agents of Ishq exploded into an unexpected phenomenon. This brings together some of these evocative stories that evade all binaries: cheeky reports of first dates, situationships, hook-ups; tales of longing, of heartbreak, of tender friendships; grim accounts of sexual exploitation and assault, and so much more. </p>.<p><em>The Color Purple</em> by Alice Walker (W&N)</p>.<p>This is the classic tale of Celie, a young black girl born into poverty and segregation. Raped repeatedly by the man she calls ‘father’, she has two children taken away from her, is separated from her beloved sister Nettie and is trapped in an ugly marriage. But then she meets the glamorous Shug Avery, singer and magic-maker, a woman who has taken charge of her own destiny.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">Mood Board</span> <span class="italic">is a column that presents thematic lists of books on hot-button topics.</span></p>