<p>From stories of healing to cross-country railway adventures and laugh-out-loud chaos at home, these three books celebrate the messy and yet profound bond between pets and their parents.</p>.<p><strong>Thinking of Winter by Shantanu Naidu (Penguin) </strong></p>.<p>This tenderly written memoir explores the bond between the author and his golden retriever, Winter. From the snowy streets of Ithaca to the vibrant chaos of Mumbai, the duo navigates life’s ups and downs together. Naidu reflects on valuable lessons learned from Winter and shows how a four-legged friend can shape us in small, surprising ways. </p>.<p><strong>Chaos in a Coupe by Divya Dugar (HarperCollins)</strong></p>.<p>Journalist Divya Dugar recounts her family’s extraordinary train journeys across India with their three rescue Indies —Tigress, Marcopolo, and Pari. Travelling in first-class railway coupes, they explore destinations like Goa and Rajasthan. The book is a witty and whimsical account that challenges perceptions of street dogs, celebrating the joy of seeing the world through canine eyes while navigating a travel system designed primarily for humans.</p>.<p><strong>The Book of Dog edited by Hemali Sodhi (HarperCollins)</strong></p>.<p>This anthology brings together 45 original pieces by some of India’s most beloved writers, including Ruskin Bond, Ashwin Sanghi, and Maneka Gandhi. It captures a vast spectrum of life with dogs— from the pure comedy of their antics to the deep grief of saying goodbye. More than just a collection of stories, it serves as a heartfelt tribute to “desi” dogs. </p>.<p>Mood Board is a column that presents thematic lists of books on hot-button topics.</p>