Moodboard: Examining the darker side of AI

<p>A slew of recent books have been examining the darker side of AI and exploring what it really means to ‘sleep with AI’, as it were. Here are three fascinating ones: </p>.<p><strong>We Are Not Machines by Sarah O’Connor: </strong></p>.<p>A tsunami of change, we are told, is sweeping the economy, as robots and AI threaten to take over tasks done by humans. But while we worry that we’re robotising our work, what if the bigger risk is that we’re robotising ourselves? When prize-winning Financial Times journalist Sarah O’Connor set out to investigate what was happening on the ground, she met people who weren’t necessarily losing their jobs to machines, but who felt they were losing something, nonetheless. </p>.<p><strong>Code-Dependent by Madhumita Murgia: </strong></p>.<p>Through the voices of ordinary people in places far removed from the cosy enclave of Silicon Valley, this book explores the impact of a set of powerful, flawed, and often exploitative technologies on individuals, communities, and our wider society. Murgia also exposes how AI can strip away our collective and individual sense of agency. </p>.<p><strong>The Infinity Machine by Sebastian Mallaby: </strong></p>.<p>For the past three years, Sebastian Mallaby has had unprecedented access to Hassabis and DeepMind. As Mallaby chronicles, DeepMind is locked in an arms race with Silicon Valley competitors to build artificial general intelligence, and thereby become the keeper of humanity’s future. Hassabis has remained in Britain, and unlike his rivals, his aims are not wealth and power but scientific enlightenment. Like them, however, he is haunted by the memory of Robert Oppenheimer, the creator of the atom bomb. He aims to control the technology, but the technology may ultimately control him.</p>