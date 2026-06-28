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Moodboard: Examining the darker side of AI

A slew of recent books have been examining the darker side of AI and exploring what it really means to ‘sleep with AI’, as it were. Here are three fascinating ones:
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 22:34 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 22:34 IST
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