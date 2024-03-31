Mother as a mirror for our failings...

What does it mean to become a mother? Still Born by Guadalupe Nettel, translated by Rosalind Harvey, explores this question through the eyes of Laura, the main narrator, and her friend Alina. For both women, their careers and ambitions are precious and they find that their easy stances about rejecting motherhood become more uneasy in their mid-thirties. Laura remains evangelical about her rejection of motherhood, while Alina changes course to become pregnant only to confront a difficult journey with motherhood. Laura watches pigeons on her windowsill with their eggs as she considers the many mothers she sees around her: her own, her neighbour, and Alina. The book gently and directly explores this life-altering choice with all its confusions, bringing up the ideas of agency, bodily sovereignty, precarity and social conditions that shape motherhood in an easy-to-read narrative.