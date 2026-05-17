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'My Friends' book review: Joys and traumas of teenage bonds

This is an elegy to the friendships that keep us together when everything around us threatens to fall apart, and to the friends who refuse to leave us alone, says Rutvik Bhandari.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 20:50 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 20:50 IST
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