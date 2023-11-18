New-age monsters

One monsoon evening, while playing Lego blocks with my nephew — who was nine years old at the time — we wanted to create monsters. What is the most urgent challenge of our times, we asked ourselves? And the first thing both of us came up with was pollution and trash. Those two things are the modern-day monsters! We ended up creating all kinds of garbage monsters with the blocks that evening — from giant-sized mosquitoes, dog-sized lethal roaches with a fatal bite to plastic-fed crocodiles who loved to eat kids. Now that we had monsters, we needed a superhero to fight them all. So was born Kungfu Aunty — a martial-arts movie loving-cleaning robot who is a pacifist at heart.