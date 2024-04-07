No ifs, only butts

Rarely is the derriere taken seriously enough to be written about, but there have never been any ifs about butts. People with big butts are as worried as those with small ones, as both want a size they deem fit. The entire health industry with its gadgets and diet plans is geared to fulfil such body-reshaping desires. But a butt always remains what it is. If it were not for our butts, evolutionary biologists explain, humans would neither have traversed long distances nor escaped predation. “We are humans, thanks to our butts.” Butts: A Backstory traces the evolutionary biology and cultural relevance of this enigmatic body part.