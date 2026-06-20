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Not a showstopper act

While aiming to capture the magnificent history of the Indian circus in an unforgettable work of fiction, this book ultimately falls short of its ambitions, writes Saudha Kasim
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 19:46 IST
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THE GREAT KANCHANA CIRCUS Vishwas Patil Ekada, pp 392, Rs 499.

THE GREAT KANCHANA CIRCUS Vishwas Patil Ekada, pp 392, Rs 499.

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Published 20 June 2026, 19:46 IST
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