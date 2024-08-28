Of granddaughters, a brain 'faster than other devices' and writing for children: Sudha Murty on new book

New Delhi: When it comes to “insightful feedback” for her books on children, Sudha Murty says she would choose young readers in Bengaluru and other Indian cities over her own London-based granddaughters who may not relate quite as much.

Her granddaughters, both pre-teens, find her books “extremely simple” and are more into reading English classics, said Murty, who has just come out with "Grandpa's Bag of Stories", a sequel to "Grandparents' Bag of Stories" (2020) and "Grandma's Bag of Stories" (2015).

"I don't meet them (granddaughters) as often as I meet other children. And they cannot relate so much about Indian circumstances, whereas my children in India can relate a lot more. So I think children, those brought up in India, give me a lot more insightful feedback than my grandchildren," the philanthropist, MP and author told PTI. Murty's daughter Akshata is married to former British prime minister Rishi Sunak. The couple has two daughters, Anoushka and Krishna.