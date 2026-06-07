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'One Fine Day': Mollie Panter-Downes’ post-war tale of grit and grace

Though the narrative of 'One Fine Day' is threaded through with loss, Mollie Panter-Downes’ prose is marked with sweet musicality and buoyancy.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 23:45 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 23:45 IST
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