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Online public opinion poll for reprinting out-of-stock Kannada classics

The initiative aims to gather feedback from literary enthusiasts to decide which out-of-print and rare Kannada books should be selected for official reprinting.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 22:38 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 22:38 IST
KarnatakaKannadaDepartment of Kannada and Culture

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