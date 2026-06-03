<p>In a move to preserve literary heritage through public participation, the Department of Kannada and Culture has launched an online opinion poll.</p>.<p>The initiative aims to gather feedback from literary enthusiasts to decide which out-of-print and rare Kannada books should be selected for official reprinting.</p>.<p>The department currently faces a shortage of physical copies of nearly 200 historically significant publications that have gone out of stock. Due to budgetary allocations for the current financial year, the department can accommodate a maximum of 15 to 20 reprints.</p>.<p>To ensure that the most demanded and impactful literature reaches the public, a digital voting system has been integrated into the department's official website.</p>.<p>The department has curated an initial list of 100 classic books for the first round of the public poll. Based on the highest number of votes received from citizens, the top 20 titles will be fast-tracked for publication and distribution.</p>.<p>Many of the books listed in the poll are exclusive intellectual properties of the department, meaning their copyrights rest solely with the state, and they cannot be printed by private publishers. Officials noted that these books are highly sought after, but remain unavailable in commercial bookshops. The department expects the digital survey to run through the month, after which the data will be compiled to finalise the list for the upcoming printing cycle.</p>.<p><strong>Notable works featured in survey</strong></p>.<p>'Karnataka Parampare' (Volumes 1 & 2): Highly valued reference books that are heavily relied upon by candidates preparing for competitive state civil service exams.</p>.<p>'Adalitha Padakosha' (Administrative Glossary): A specialised English-to-Kannada and Kannada-to-English dictionary tailored for official administrative purposes, which is not available in standard commercial dictionaries.</p>.<p><strong>How citizens can vote</strong></p>.<p>Access the official department website at kannadasiri.karnataka.gov.in. Navigate to the digital poll section to view the listed 100 out-of-stock titles. Click on the preferred book choices and submit the form to register the vote.</p>