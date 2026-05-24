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Performances of power, desire

The names may change, the uniforms may change, the slogans may change, the ordinances may get rewritten, but the shame, as always, travels downward. The story doesn’t end there, never does. It merely relocates.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 19:35 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 19:35 IST
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