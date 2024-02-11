Plot ruined by bad writing

The short novel revolves around the life of Yayoi, a 19-year-old who lives with her picture-perfect family — mum, dad, and Tetsuo, her younger brother. The family of four live a blissful domestic life, existing within a space of love and compassion. But Yayoi can only assume that it has always been this way since she has no recollection of her childhood. She has no memories of her playing with her brother, no memories of family vacations, nothing she can recall. But then, on what seems to be an ordinary day, she has a vision that slowly helps her unpack her childhood. The plot thickens around this vision and Yayoi’s other premonitions throughout the book. Although sweet as saccharine at the onset, the 130-pager goes on to explore various dark themes such as death, incest, and paedophilia. Yoshimoto’s writing follows a similar pattern to her previous books, filled with twists — albeit sinister — that slowly uproot one’s idea of the blissful Japanese domestic life.