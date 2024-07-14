Portrait of a man 'almost wise'

It’s not just the evolution of the man from military strategist to political thinker that Yourcenar traces in the book, but also his tragic personal life. He was married to his predecessor’s grandniece but he never had children with his wife and anyway, the true love of his life was a young Greek man, Antinous, who he meets on his travels in Bithynia. Looking back at his time with Antinous and assured of his position in power, Hadrian says that he seems “…to return to the Age of Gold. Trouble was no more: past efforts were repaid by an ease which was almost divine.”