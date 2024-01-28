Read Of The Week (28 Jan to 3 Feb)

It started in Delhi in the early 1980s, when Guha was an unpublished PhD scholar, and Advani a greenhorn editor with the Oxford University Press. It blossomed through the 1990s, when Guha grew into a pioneering historian of the environment and cricket, while also writing his pathbreaking biography of Verrier Elwin. Over these years, Advani was Guha’s most constant confidant and reliable reader. He encouraged him to craft and refine the literary style for which Guha became internationally known — narrative histories that have made vast areas of scholarship popular and accessible.