Read of the Week

<p class="bodytext">Ever wondered what goes through other people’s minds, our silly questions, inner anxieties, hopes and dreams?</p>.<p class="bodytext">In What We Ask Google: A Surprisingly Hopeful Picture of Humankind, Google Data Editor Simon Rogers explores insights from the world’s biggest dataset: an epic snapshot, two decades long and counting, of our collective brain. What it reveals about us might surprise you. Brimming with insights that range from the playful to the profound, What We Ask Google delves into the momentous and the mundane secrets of what we ask when we get the chance, offering a surprisingly hopeful picture of humankind.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Simon Rogers is Google’s Data Editor, leading a team of data journalists, analysts, and visualisers to tell stories with Google’s data. Previously, he was Twitter’s first-ever Data Editor, and he is also the author of Facts Are Sacred (2013, Faber & Faber), based on the Guardian’s Datablog, which he helped launch.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A lecturer in Data Journalism at Medill-Northwestern University in San Francisco, Simon has received the Royal Statistical Society’s award for statistical excellence in journalism and been named Best UK Internet Journalist by the Oxford Internet Institute at the University of Oxford.</p>