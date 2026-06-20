Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesbooks

Read of the Week

A Surprisingly Hopeful Picture of Humankind, Google Data Editor Simon Rogers explores insights from the world’s biggest dataset: an epic snapshot, two decades long and counting, of our collective brain.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 19:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 19:51 IST
BooksSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us