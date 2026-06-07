Read of the week (7 June to 13 June)

<p class="bodytext">What if grief drained your world of colour and you had to find a way to paint it back? From the author of the international bestseller As Long As the Lemon Trees Grow comes a deeply moving and unforgettable story of loss, identity, resilience, and the healing power of art.</p>.<p class="bodytext">After the sudden death of her mother, Jihad hopes that transferring to an elite high school will offer her a fresh start. But instead, she finds herself isolated and judged as the only Muslim student, marked by her hijab and even her name. Surrounded by suspicion and quiet hostility, trusting anyone feels impossible. Only one classmate shows her kindness, but can she truly believe in his intentions? As grief tightens its hold, Jihad retreats into the one place she feels safe: an old sketchbook filled with memories of her mother. Through art and storytelling, she begins to reconnect with the past, but what starts as a personal escape soon becomes something far more powerful. Can she find the strength to embrace who she is, reclaim her voice, and bring colour back into her life?</p>.Stripping grief of its romanticism.<p class="bodytext">Zoulfa Katouh is a Canadian writer with Syrian roots and the first Syrian author to be published in both the US and the UK in the young adult category. </p>