Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesbooks

Read of the Week: An Ordinary Man's Guide To Growing Up Muslim In India

This is book is an honest and fierce portrait, suffused with humour and sagacity, of what it is like to be young and Muslim in India.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 20:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 May 2026, 20:56 IST
BooksSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us