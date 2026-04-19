Read of the Week (April 19 to April 25)

<p class="bodytext">What could connect the grim statistic of 10 daily deaths on Mumbai’s railway tracks with a breezy, 30-second ad encouraging us to reach for a salad instead of fries, and to the research of Richard Thaler, the Nobel Prize-winning pioneer of behavioural economics? These questions form the beating heart of MicroStimuli, a book that offers a revolutionary perspective on behavioural change. This book brings together research across disciplines to present a unified concept of MicroStimuli, not merely in theory but with robust case studies. It demonstrates how MicroStimuli, as small, precise behavioural triggers, can help policymakers, businesses, and individuals drive meaningful change in areas where conventional approaches have fallen short.</p>.Bookrack for the week .<p class="bodytext">For 36 years, Biju Dominic has pursued a single quest: to understand what shapes human behaviour. He spent his first 17 years in top advertising agencies, practising the craft the traditional way. In 2007, he co-founded a fractal analytics company to break with convention, fusing neuroscience, behavioural economics and design into a new language for behaviour change. Today, he plays on the new frontier where neuroscience, artificial intelligence and design meet. He is driven by a simple conviction: the better we decode the brain’s master algorithm, the smarter our persuasion strategies will be. </p>