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Read of the Week (April 25 to May 2)

The discovery of antibiotics was one of the most significant medical breakthroughs of the 20th century, dramatically increasing human life spans.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 19:37 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 19:37 IST
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