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Read of the Week (April 5 to April 11): Emperor of the Seas

A master storyteller with an unparalleled grasp of Mongol sources, Jack Weatherford shows how Chinese naval hegemony changed the world forever and revolutionised world commerce.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 22:56 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 22:56 IST
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