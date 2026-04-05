<p class="bodytext">Genghis Khan built a formidable land empire, but he never crossed the sea. Yet by the time his grandson Kublai Khan had defeated the last vestiges of the Song Empire and established the Yuan dynasty in 1279, the Mongols controlled the most powerful navy in the world. How did a nomad come to conquer China and master the sea?</p>.<p class="bodytext">Based on years of research and a lifetime of immersion in Mongol culture and tradition, Emperor of the Seas brings this little-known story vibrantly to life.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Kublai Khan is one of history’s most fascinating characters. He brought Islamic mathematicians to his court, where they invented modern cartography and celestial measurement. </p>.<p>He transformed the world’s largest land mass into a unified, diverse and economically progressive empire, introducing paper money. And, after bitter early setbacks, he transformed China into an outward-looking sea-faring empire.</p>.Mesmerising Mongolia.<p> By the end of his reign, the Chinese were building and supplying remarkable ships to transport men, grain, and weapons over vast distances. Khan had come to a brilliant realisation: control the sea, and you control everything.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A master storyteller with an unparalleled grasp of Mongol sources, Jack Weatherford shows how Chinese naval hegemony changed the world forever and revolutionised world commerce.</p>