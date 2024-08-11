Read of the Week (Aug 11 to Aug 17)

Saurabh Kirpal's Who is Equal? is a compelling work that delves into the pervasive inequalities in India, despite the constitutional guarantee of the right to equality established 75 years ago. India remains divided along lines of caste, religion, gender, and sexuality, among other factors. Kirpal's book examines how the right to equality has influenced citizens' lives in various domains, including employment, education, marriage, and business. From the philosophical and historical development of this right to its modern application by the courts, Who is Equal? offers a comprehensive overview of the law of the land.
Kirpal presents this complex subject matter using non-legal language, data, and personal anecdotes, making the book an accessible guide to the developments in anti-discrimination law and the role of the courts in upholding, or failing to uphold, the promise of the Constitution. The book discusses the law as it exists on paper and how its unequal application impacts people's lives.
After studying physics at St Stephen’s College in Delhi, Saurabh Kirpal read law at the University of Oxford and completed his Masters in Law at the University of Cambridge. He had a brief stint with the United Nations in Geneva before returning to Delhi, where he has been practicing at the Supreme Court and the High Court.
Published 11 August 2024, 03:22 IST