Read of the Week (Aug 11 to Aug 17)

Saurabh Kirpal's Who is Equal? is a compelling work that delves into the pervasive inequalities in India, despite the constitutional guarantee of the right to equality established 75 years ago. India remains divided along lines of caste, religion, gender, and sexuality, among other factors. Kirpal's book examines how the right to equality has influenced citizens' lives in various domains, including employment, education, marriage, and business. From the philosophical and historical development of this right to its modern application by the courts, Who is Equal? offers a comprehensive overview of the law of the land.