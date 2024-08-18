Read of the Week (Aug 18 to Aug 24)

In The Company Of Violent Men, investigative journalist Siddharthya Roy takes us on an unflinching and deeply personal journey into reporting violent political conflicts in South Asia. From the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, where drugs and human trafficking run rampant, to the forests of Chhattisgarh, where Maoist rebels and the Indian State have waged war for half a century, on to the enduring conflict zone of Kashmir, caught between India and Pakistan, Roy narrates the cycles of brutality, exploitation, and injustice in which everyday people are caught.