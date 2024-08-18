Read of the Week (Aug 18 to Aug 24)

In The Company Of Violent Men, investigative journalist Siddharthya Roy takes us on an unflinching and deeply personal journey into reporting violent political conflicts in South Asia. From the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, where drugs and human trafficking run rampant, to the forests of Chhattisgarh, where Maoist rebels and the Indian State have waged war for half a century, on to the enduring conflict zone of Kashmir, caught between India and Pakistan, Roy narrates the cycles of brutality, exploitation, and injustice in which everyday people are caught.
From a genocide survivor—a little girl—who asks for nothing more than a hot meal to an aspiring suicide bomber with cannabis-laden dreams of global destruction, Roy paints kaleidoscopic and haunting portraits of mercenaries and middlemen, refugees and insurgents—each complex and morally ambiguous. As he navigates the minds of others, Roy often turns the lens inward with uncompromising honesty, examining his own evolution as a journalist and the ethical dilemmas he faces.
Siddharthya Roy is an independent journalist focusing on political strife and insurgencies in South Asia. After earning an MA in politics and global affairs from Columbia University in 2018, he bagged the Pulitzer Centre in Crisis Reporting Grant for his reporting of neo-jihadist groups in South Asia.
Published 17 August 2024, 18:49 IST