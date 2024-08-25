Read of the Week (Aug 25 to Aug 31)

Video Culture In India: The Analog Era narrates the history of video technology in India since its introduction in the 1980s, locating the moment within the country's socio-political context. It aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of video technology in post-1980s India: one that speaks to its global history and context and fills the lacunae in the existing literature of the field. The monograph draws on diverse oral histories, discarded tapes, and forgotten archives to unravel the history of analog video in India.