Read of the Week (Aug 25 to Aug 31)

Media plays a significant role in reshaping, restructuring, and recalibrating the existing understandings of society and politics, giving birth to new cultural forms. Video, as a medium, captures not only real-time events but also the ethos of a milieu.
Video Culture In India: The Analog Era narrates the history of video technology in India since its introduction in the 1980s, locating the moment within the country's socio-political context. It aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of video technology in post-1980s India: one that speaks to its global history and context and fills the lacunae in the existing literature of the field. The monograph draws on diverse oral histories, discarded tapes, and forgotten archives to unravel the history of analog video in India.
Specifically, it looks at the widespread popularity of the marriage video, the little-known history of the video film, the intensity associated with the video news magazine, and the explosive imagination attached to the religious video.
Ishita Tiwary is Assistant Professor and Canada Research Chair at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema, Concordia University, Montreal. She has published essays in the International Journal of Cultural Studies, JumpCut, Bioscope: South Asian Screen Studies, Post Script: Essays in Film and Humanities and others.
