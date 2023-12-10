Read Of The Week (Dec 10 to Dec 16)

This book promises to be a ground-breaking Indian graphic novel revolving around addiction, gambling, and comeuppance in God’s own country. An enchanting and humorous narrative of enslavement to the ‘king of all card games’, it has a cast of colourful characters. Artist and animator Joshy Benedict’s The Pig Flip has been translated from the Malayalam by K K Muralidharan. At a secret spot on an abandoned island in rural Kerala, the village men gather at midnight and gamble, playing spot ﬂip — the king of all card games. There we meet Babycha, a gambling addict trying to wean himself off the game after he gets married. We see him building a life with his beloved Paulikutty in the idyll of God’s own country. Until, inevitably, he succumbs to the lure of spot ﬂip yet again and loses everything. Soon, his family is forced to take drastic measures to rein him in…