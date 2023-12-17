Read Of The Week (Dec 17 to Dec 23)

Caste is no longer approached through the classical binaries of ‘traditional’ and ‘modern’; the ‘East’ and the ‘West’; or the ‘closed’ and ‘open’ systems of stratification. With the growing consolidation of caste-based identities among those ranked lower down in the hierarchy since the 1990s, raising questions of citizenship and dignity, the subject has acquired a new salience. As the emerging research shows, the realities of caste on the ground have always been diverse across regions, often contested and ever-changing. The Oxford Handbook Of Caste presents a wide range of essays written by authors representing diverse academic disciplines.